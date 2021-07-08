Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 396,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,027 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for approximately 5.9% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 126,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,271. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.75.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

