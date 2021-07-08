Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Down 5.8%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.22 and last traded at $89.34. Approximately 4,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 497,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

