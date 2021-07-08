Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

TSE HCG traded down C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$36.39. 68,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,157. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$19.01 and a 12 month high of C$38.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.6700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

