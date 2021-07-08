Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $949.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

NYSE HUBB traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $186.80. 133,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $122.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Hubbell by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

