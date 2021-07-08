Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.70 ($44.35).

ETR BOSS opened at €47.04 ($55.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €44.68. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €48.90 ($57.53).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

