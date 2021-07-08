Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.70 ($44.35).

ETR BOSS opened at €47.04 ($55.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €44.68. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €48.90 ($57.53).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

