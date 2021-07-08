Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $52,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $451.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

