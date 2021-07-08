Hush (HUSH) Market Capitalization Hits $2.04 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 44.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Hush has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $1,972.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00346525 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00137373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00186067 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 86.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.