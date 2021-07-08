HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 134.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,343 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in HUYA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of HUYA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

