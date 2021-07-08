IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

IAG stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 151,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 342,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 166,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

