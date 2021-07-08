IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in IBEX were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.35 million and a PE ratio of -52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. On average, analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.