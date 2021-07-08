IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 9,245.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of IGM Biosciences worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of -1.26. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.47.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

IGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

