iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report $800.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $791.00 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $487.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHRT. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth $10,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,588. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.82. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

