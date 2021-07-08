IHI Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for IHI in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IHI’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of IHICY opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. IHI has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $6.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). IHI had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

