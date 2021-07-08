IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,039,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,719,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NYSE INFO opened at $115.33 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $74.68 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

