Ikarian Capital LLC Buys 253,952 Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 127.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,952 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in NextCure were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 3,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NextCure by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of NXTC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,096. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.50. NextCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

