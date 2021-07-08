Ikarian Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ikarian Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.04% of Ardelyx worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,208. The company has a market cap of $776.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

