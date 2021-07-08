Ikarian Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Ikarian Capital LLC lessened its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,279,578 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBBP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 9,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,883. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $200.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBBP has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

