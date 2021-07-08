Ikarian Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 501,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,983,000 after acquiring an additional 688,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,050.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 108,056 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 907.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 67,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,707. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,859 in the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

