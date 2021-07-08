Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 91,450 Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91,450 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,710,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

