Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMMR. TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $254.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

