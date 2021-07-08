Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Indivior stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70. Indivior has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

