(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €9.00 by Barclays

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.61 ($13.66).

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

