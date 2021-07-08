Insider Buying: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CEO Buys 6,081 Shares of Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice acquired 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $20,006.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APTO opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 83.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 166,577 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 871,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.