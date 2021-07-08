Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys 5 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, for a total transaction of £140.45 ($183.50).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,723 ($35.58) per share, for a total transaction of £163.38 ($213.46).
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £135.90 ($177.55).
British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,757.50 ($36.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £63.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,009.50 ($39.32). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,782.92.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
