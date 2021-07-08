Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys 5 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, for a total transaction of £140.45 ($183.50).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,723 ($35.58) per share, for a total transaction of £163.38 ($213.46).

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £135.90 ($177.55).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,757.50 ($36.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £63.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,009.50 ($39.32). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,782.92.

BATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

