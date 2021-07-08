Insider Buying: Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,500.00 ($23,928.57).

Anthony (Tony) Kiernan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Anthony (Tony) Kiernan bought 750,000 shares of Redbank Copper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,500.00 ($54,642.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Redbank Copper Limited engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of copper resources in Australia. It focuses on the development of the Redbank copper project located in the northeast of the Northern Territory in Australia; and the Millers Creek Project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

