Insider Selling: Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Sells 13,323 Shares of Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).
AHT opened at GBX 5,544 ($72.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £24.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,093.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. Ashtead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,574 ($72.82).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.
