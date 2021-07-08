Insider Selling: Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Sells 13,323 Shares of Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

AHT opened at GBX 5,544 ($72.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £24.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,093.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. Ashtead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,574 ($72.82).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

