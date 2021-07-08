Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $240,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,607,603.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sherri R. Luther also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $53.32 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

