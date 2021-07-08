Insider Selling: ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells 32,931 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $859.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

