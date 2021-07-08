Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells 915 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. 451,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

