Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Insider Sells 213,420 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TT opened at $189.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $89.58 and a twelve month high of $189.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

