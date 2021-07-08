Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.82. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NSIT stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $97.20. 754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,868. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Featured Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.