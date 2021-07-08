Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) is Aurora Investment Counsel’s 2nd Largest Position

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises makes up 1.6% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

NSIT traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,868. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

