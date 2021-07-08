Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $145.02 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

