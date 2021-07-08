Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IFSPF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of IFSPF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.41. 9,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700. Interfor has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

