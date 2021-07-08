Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Interfor from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of TSE IFP traded up C$1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 368,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,761. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$12.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.50.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$849.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.