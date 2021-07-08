Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Intrusion posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. 1,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,943. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $201.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.