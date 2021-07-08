Investors Buy High Volume of Maxim Integrated Products Call Options (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,007% compared to the average daily volume of 339 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

