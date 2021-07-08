Investors Buy Large Volume of CM Life Sciences Put Options (NASDAQ:CMLF)

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,240 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 93% compared to the average volume of 1,677 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CMLF traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,117. CM Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.