Investors Purchase Large Volume of Endeavor Group Call Options (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,543 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,171% compared to the average volume of 751 call options.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 26.47. 814,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 23.25 and a 12 month high of 33.20.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

