Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.83. Ipsen shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 1,495 shares trading hands.

IPSEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ipsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5877 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ipsen’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Ipsen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

