ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.16

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 11199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

