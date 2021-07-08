Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,854,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121,731 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

