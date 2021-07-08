iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Position Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,795 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,052,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 521,625 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,586.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 377,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.43.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

