iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWU. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7,466.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,320 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,097,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 396.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 368,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 294,868 shares during the last quarter.

EWU stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $34.26.

