iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of IWB traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.83. 5,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $173.03 and a 1-year high of $245.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

