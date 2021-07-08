iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.7% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $431.57. 559,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,912. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $311.89 and a 12 month high of $436.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

