IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IVERIC bio traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 85,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,391,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,366 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $866.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

