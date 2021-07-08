J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of JSAIY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,423. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.45.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

