Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,803.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $374.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $376.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
