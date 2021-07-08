Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,803.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $374.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $376.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

