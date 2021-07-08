Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.400-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.
A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.63.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $184.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.25.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
