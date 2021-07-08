Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.400-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.63.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $184.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.